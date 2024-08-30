Zelensky dismisses Oleshchuk from the post of Air Force Commander

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

"Dismiss Mykola Mykolaiovych Oleshchuk from the post of Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 600/2024.

The reason for dismissal is not specified in the document. It is also currently unknown who can head the command of the Air Force.

Let's add

On August 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. The plane shot down 4 cruise missiles, but crashed on approach to the next target.

The General Staff added that to find out the causes of the accident, a special commission of the IOU was appointed, which works in the area where the plane fell.

We will remind

Ukrainian pilot Lt. Col. Oleksiy Mes died in an F-16 fighter jet crash on Monday, August 26. The Air Command "West" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a massive Russian combined air and missile attack and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.