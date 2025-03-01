Zelensky comments on his possible resignation
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the decision to resign from office should be made exclusively by the Ukrainian people. Zelensky said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.
Zelensky was asked if he would resign. He suggested that this was not a good idea. “This decision can only be made by the people of Ukraine,” he said.
Supplement
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that after a spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, he does not know whether the US will “deal” with Zelenskyy. He suggested that Zelensky resign or change his position.