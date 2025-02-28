Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine brought Oleksandr Usyk's WBC championship belt to the meeting with Trump. This belt was presented to Zelensky last year, and the president had previously promised to give it to Trump.
Details
During a joint press conference in the Oval Office, a WBC belt belonging to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was spotted.
This belt, which Usyk won back in 2018 and regained in May 2024 in a fight against Tyson Fury, becoming the first absolute heavyweight champion in all four versions, was presented to Zelensky last year.
In February, U.S. President Donald Trump gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy his personal number, emphasizing that the Ukrainian leader could call him directly. At the same time, Zelenskyy promised Trump to return Oleksandr Usyk's belt.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed American leader Donald Trump photos of Ukrainian soldiers after their captivity in Russia.