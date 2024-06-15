Zelensky arrives at the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Peace Summit in Burgenstock, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to media reports, he and Swiss President Viola Amherd will soon officially open the summit.

Zelenskyy has already met with Viola Amherd, and before the summit, he is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with US Vice President Kamala Harris and Chilean President Gabriel Borych.

