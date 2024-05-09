Zelensky appoints Zaluzhny as ambassador to the UK

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This is stated in the presidential decree No. 316/2024 of May 9, UNN reports.

To appoint Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - reads the text of the Presidential Decree.

We will remind

On February 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the dismissal of Valery Zaluzhny from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi to this position.