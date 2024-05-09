Zelensky dismisses Zaluzhny from military service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from military service - "for health reasons". This is stated in the presidential decree No. 309/2024 of May 8, UNN reports.

Details

"To dismiss General Zaluzhnyi Valeriy Fedorovych from military service in retirement for health reasons with the right to wear military uniforms," the decree reads.

