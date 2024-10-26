Zelensky appoints new head of Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Havryliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defense, has been appointed as the new head of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy. He replaced Ihor Fomenko in this position.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Ivan Havryliuk as chairman of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy. UNN reports this with reference to Decree No. 736/2024.
To appoint Havryliuk Ivan Yuriyovych, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, as the Chairman of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy, dismissing I.Fomenko from the duties of the Chairman of this Interagency Commission
The chairman of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy must submit proposals for the personnel composition of the Interagency Commission within two weeks.
"Decree of the President of Ukraine of October 9, 2023, No. 680/2023 "Issues of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy" shall be declared invalid," the decree reads.
Addendum
In May, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ivan Havryliuk from the post of Deputy Defense Minister and appointed him First Deputy Defense Minister.