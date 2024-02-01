Zelensky appoints head of SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Nadtochiy as the head of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. UNN reports this with reference to Presidential Decree No. 38/2024.

To appoint Nadtochii Oleksandr Mykolaiovych as the Head of the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - the decree says.

Addendum

In October 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Volodymyr Petrychenko from the post of head of the SBU's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Zelensky dismissed the head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood