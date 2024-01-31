Zelensky dismissed the head of the SBU Department for the Protection of National Statehood

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Roman Semenchenko from the post of head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"To dismiss Roman Yuriyovych Semenchenko from the position of the Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 37/2024.

It is known that on October 27, 2022, Semenchenko was appointed Head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU.

In addition, he was the Presidential Commissioner for Control over the Security Service of Ukraine, Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Department implements the state policy in the field of counteracting organizations and individuals whose goal is to undermine national statehood, eliminate Ukraine's independence, change the constitutional order by force, violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, undermine its security, illegally seize state power, propagandize war, violence, incitement of interethnic, racial, religious and other enmity, encroachment on human rights and freedoms, as well as prevention, detection and suppression of crimes and other unlawful acts that directly threaten the vital interests of the state and security of Ukrainian citizens and fall within the competence of the Security Service of Ukraine, and implements the prevention of crimes in this area.