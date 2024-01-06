Zelensky promotes SBU head Malyuk to lieutenant general

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assigned new military ranks to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk and his deputy Oleksandr Poklad, UNN reports.

To award the rank of Lieutenant General to Major General Maliuk Vasyl Vasylovych - the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine - the decree No. 3/2024 says.

In addition, the President promoted Deputy Head of the SBU Oleksandr Poklad to the rank of Major General .

"To assign the military rank of Major General to Brigadier General Poklad Oleksandr Valentynovych, Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine," reads Decree No. 4/2024.