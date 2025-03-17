Situation on the border: Russian DRGs have become more active in the north of Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian DRGs continue to try to penetrate Ukraine, especially in the north of Sumy region. The enemy seeks to identify defensive structures and inflict damage on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) continue to attempt to penetrate the territory of Ukraine, especially in the north of Sumy region. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Monday, reports UNN.
Details
"Attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter continue. We are more actively recording such actions in the north of Sumy region. At the same time, there is a risk of attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter other sections of the border with Russia within Sumy region. One of them was detected on the approaches to our border actually in Sumy district, but this is a different section than, for example, the section where the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an operation in Kursk region. Therefore, the enemy will continue to use different tactics to try to enter our territory," Demchenko said.
"If we talk again about enemy sabotage and reconnaissance - this is an attempt to expose the construction of our defense or to inflict damage on our positions with our own forces, or to mine the area," the SBGS spokesman added.
In addition, according to him, in the direction of Novenky and Zhuravka, the occupiers are trying to transfer small assault groups in order to accumulate forces and expand the combat zone. However, the Ukrainian military effectively destroys these units even before they cross the border.
The occupiers also continue to shell Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Most attacks are recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv directions. Russians actively use drones equipped with explosives and FPV drones, including fiber optic control.
On the border with Kharkiv region, the main activity of the enemy is observed in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, where fierce battles are ongoing.
Reminder
The spokesman of the Seversk Operational and Tactical Group, Vadym Mysnyk, recently reported that Russian troops continue to actively shell the border communities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
According to him, the largest concentration of enemy forces is opposite Sumy region, in Kursk, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform their combat tasks.