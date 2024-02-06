Zelensky announced the creation of a fair mechanism for booking employees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the creation of a fair mechanism for booking employees of enterprises subject to military conscription, UNN reports, citing the Presidential Office.

Details

The President said that a new fair mechanism for booking employees is planned to be developed soon. He emphasized the need for an open dialogue between the state and entrepreneurs on this issue.

We all support our soldiers, but without people working, there will be no salaries. It is very important to keep the economy going. But at the same time, we must not forget that we cannot leave the guys on the front line without rotation. This is also very important. It is a priority today. That is why we adhere to this formula: you fight or work for the state - Zelensky said.

According to him, it is also important to find a format of business support that works openly and pays taxes.

"I have asked our economists and law enforcement officers to develop a special approach to businesses that operate in the black. Honest Ukrainian business, so that such people would not have any questions from tax authorities and law enforcement officers during the war," the Head of State noted.

According to the President, such protection from the state should apply not only to managers and owners of companies, but also to their employees.

