Zelensky and Scholz discussed the future security architecture: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Chancellor of Germany regarding security issues and support for Ukraine. Zelensky thanked Germany for its contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air shield.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to the Head of State, there was an open dialogue on many issues and a vision for the future security architecture, reports UNN.
We count on the unity of Europe around Ukraine and are working for this. We all want a safe future for our people. Not a temporary ceasefire, but an end to the war forever. Thanks to our coordination and the leadership of the USA, this is absolutely achievable
The President assured that Kyiv will remember the contribution Germany made to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield and, most importantly, in protecting thousands of people.
We see how we can increase cooperation in this direction. We will work on it. Thank you for your support
