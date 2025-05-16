Zelensky and Sandu meeting: discussion of peace and European integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. They discussed steps to achieve lasting peace and strengthen bilateral cooperation, reports UNN.

Met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. We talked about steps to achieve lasting peace and strengthen our bilateral cooperation. For Ukraine, the priority now is a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days. This should provide a basis for diplomacy - said Zelenskyy.

According to the President of Ukraine, they also discussed energy security, European integration, the impact of election results in Europe on political processes, and hybrid threats from Russia.

There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also thanked Maia Sandu and the entire people of Moldova for their support of Ukraine and for their willingness to continue moving side by side in the European integration process.