Zelensky and Sandu meeting: discussion of peace and European integration

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4294 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 13336 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22461 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36221 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37586 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92391 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67714 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62203 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159586 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
93%
746mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Publications

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 4294 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 13336 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262983 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253959 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315385 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10335 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11178 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66578 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88256 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84273 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Zelensky and Sandu meeting: discussion of peace and European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Maia Sandu to discuss ways to achieve peace and strengthen cooperation. They also talked about energy security and the impact of elections in Europe.

Zelensky and Sandu meeting: discussion of peace and European integration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. They discussed steps to achieve lasting peace and strengthen bilateral cooperation, reports UNN.

Met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu. We talked about steps to achieve lasting peace and strengthen our bilateral cooperation. For Ukraine, the priority now is a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days. This should provide a basis for diplomacy

- said Zelenskyy.

According to the President of Ukraine, they also discussed energy security, European integration, the impact of election results in Europe on political processes, and hybrid threats from Russia.

There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy 15.05.25, 18:28 • 2722 views

Zelenskyy also thanked Maia Sandu and the entire people of Moldova for their support of Ukraine and for their willingness to continue moving side by side in the European integration process.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Maia Sandu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Brent
$65.39
Bitcoin
$104,168.30
S&P 500
$5,924.43
Tesla
$347.41
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,186.04
Ethereum
$2,594.86