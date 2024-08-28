Zelensky and Netanyahu had a phone conversation: first details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was announced by the spokesman for the Head of the Ukrainian state, Serhiy Nikiforov, on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East region," Nikiforov said.

In addition, he said, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Israel for participating in the inaugural Peace Summit and supporting the final communiqué. The parties agreed on further contacts," Nikiforov summarized.

