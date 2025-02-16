Zelensky and Merz discussed the support of Ukraine and the growth of the disease

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz to discuss support for Ukraine and the importance of unity among European countries. This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

It is noted that on Saturday, February 15, in Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party, the leader of the CDU/CSU opposition faction in the German Bundestag, Friedrich Merz.

The Head of State thanked Germany for its assistance to Ukrainians from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion and Germany's leadership in strengthening the Ukrainian air defense.

The key topic of the meeting was support for Ukraine and the importance of unity among European countries - the press service said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a just end to the war and reliable security guarantees should be a priority for all of Ukraine's allies.

"We also discussed defense support for our country, strengthening of soldiers at the front and investments in domestic arms production," the Presidential Press Service added.

