Zelenskiy thanks for new $275 million US military aid package

I am grateful to Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress and both of its parties, as well as the American people for the new military assistance package announced today. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress, both political parties and the American people for the new military aid package.

It includes much-needed long-range missiles, high-precision artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other weapons. This package is critical now, as the enemy is intensifying its attacks on the front line. Today in Kharkiv, I saw firsthand the importance of strengthening our soldiers to protect our people, our cities and our communities. Freedom is a value shared by both our nations. To protect it, we need the continued strong support of the United States and other allies - Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed .

The United States has announced a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation munitions, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

