Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57007 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150299 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246480 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164682 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148217 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113021 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy thanks for new $275 million US military aid package

Zelenskiy thanks for new $275 million US military aid package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54452 views

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the United States for a new $275 million military aid package that includes long-range missiles, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other critical support to defend against increased Russian attacks.

I am grateful to Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress and both of its parties, as well as the American people for the new military assistance package announced today. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden, the U.S. Congress, both political parties and the American people for the new military aid package.

It includes much-needed long-range missiles, high-precision artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and other weapons. This package is critical now, as the enemy is intensifying its attacks on the front line. Today in Kharkiv, I saw firsthand the importance of strengthening our soldiers to protect our people, our cities and our communities. Freedom is a value shared by both our nations. To protect it, we need the continued strong support of the United States and other allies

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed .

Recall

The United States has announced a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation munitions, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

The US announces a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million24.05.24, 21:29 • 59533 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising