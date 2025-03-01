Zelenskiy says Ukrainians are “ready for peace” but need “security guarantees”
Kyiv • UNN
The president disagreed with Trump's statement that Ukraine wants to “fight, fight, fight.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine wants “only to fight.” He emphasized that Ukrainians want a just peace but need security guarantees. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.
Host Bret Baier showed Zelenskiy a clip of Trump talking to journalists hours after the meeting, telling them that Zelenskiy just wants to “fight, fight, fight.” In response, Zelenskiy said he disagreed.
Ukrainians are “ready for peace,” the President emphasized, adding that this is why he came to the White House for a visit, but pointed out that the country needs “security guarantees.
I cannot just say “stop”. We want a just and lasting peace