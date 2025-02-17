Zelenskiy says Ukraine will not participate in talks with Russia in Riyadh, but announces visit to Saudi Arabia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not participate in this week's US-Russia talks in Riyadh, but he will travel to Saudi Arabia this week for separate talks with Saudi officials, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Ukraine will not participate. Ukraine did not know anything about them. Ukraine perceives any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine as (negotiations) without result. We cannot recognize anything or any agreements about us without us - Zelensky told reporters on Monday.

The President confirmed that he will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, but that this meeting is not related to the US-Russian talks that are scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Riyadh.

Zelensky added that he would ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman what he knew about the talks "just out of interest.