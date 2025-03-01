Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will meet with British Prime Minister Starmer to discuss a future peace deal. Starmer plans to involve the United States and European leaders in monitoring the implementation of the agreement.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet on Downing Street this afternoon, a spokesman for the British Prime Minister's office said in a comment to the British media on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
Tomorrow, Starmer will convene a meeting of European leaders in Downing Street to plan how to monitor a future peace deal in Ukraine.
The British Prime Minister believes that such an agreement would have to involve the United States.
But hopes for unity between European nations and America over Ukraine's future were dashed by the spat between Trump and the Ukrainian leader, Sky News notes.
Plane with Ukrainian delegation arrives in UK: Zelensky expected in London01.03.25, 13:40 • 37045 views