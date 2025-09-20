$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 16425 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 17107 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 21116 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 33630 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23592 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 31033 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37957 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59727 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47347 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Zarnitsa 2.0": Russia deports Ukrainian children under the guise of military-patriotic programs - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russia continues to deport Ukrainian children and teenagers to the Russian Federation, using military-patriotic and civic programs. For example, teenagers from occupied Chaplynka participated in the "Zarnitsa 2.0" competition in the Volgograd region, and "Yunarmia" cadets from the Zaporizhzhia region participated in the "Train of Heroes" project.

"Zarnitsa 2.0": Russia deports Ukrainian children under the guise of military-patriotic programs - ISW

Russia, through military-patriotic and civic programs, continues to facilitate the deportation of Ukrainian children and adolescents to the Russian Federation. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is indicated that recently a group of teenagers from the occupied Chaplynka, Kherson region, took part in the military-patriotic competition "Zarnitsa 2.0" at the military-sports camp "Avangard" in the Volgograd region of Russia.

"Zarnitsa 2.0" is a revival of the Soviet-era military game aimed at teaching young people basic military skills, which Russia has used in occupied Ukraine to Russify and militarize Ukrainian children. Russia also uses "Zarnitsa 2.0" to deport Ukrainian children to Russia and further militarize and provide military-patriotic education, particularly at the military-sports camp "Avangard"

- analysts note.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS17.08.25, 08:45 • 6932 views

They explain that teenagers from occupied Chaplynka will attend "Zarnitsa 2.0" until September 22 and will participate in combat simulations, tactical medicine, and sapper training, as well as practice drone control. At the same time, Russian war veterans in Ukraine will observe Ukrainian teenagers and "mentor them."

The head of the occupation authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, ... reported that a group of "Yunarmia" (national movement of young army cadets) cadets from the occupied Zaporizhzhia region took part in the "Train of Heroes" project - a military-patriotic educational program that transports children by rail through Russian cities, including Novosibirsk, Tyumen, Ufa, Saratov, Volgograd, and Rostov-on-Don

- ISW states.

They add that "Yunarmia" is a critically important component of Russia's broader Russification and militarization campaign targeting youth in occupied Ukraine, and increasingly facilitates programs that physically remove Ukrainian youth from occupied territories, exposing them to Russification programs within Russia.

Recall

A Yale University report found that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in over 200 locations where they are subjected to military training and "re-education." Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of deported children at almost 20,000, of which only a small portion has been returned.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers deprived children of their last days of vacation for the sake of parades for the "Russian Flag Day" - CNS21.08.25, 08:05 • 6151 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine