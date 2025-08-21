In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers deprived children of their last days of vacation for the sake of parades for the "Russian Flag Day" - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Occupying administrations are planning forced parades on August 22 with the participation of schoolchildren, students, and public sector employees. Teenagers are forced to carry flags of a foreign state; in many cities, there is a water shortage, but resources are being spent on a festive picture.
On August 22, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine plan mass parades involving schoolchildren, students, teachers, and public sector employees. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
Details
They call the forced participation in "concerts" and demonstrative events another example of propaganda under pressure.
Teenagers are forced to carry flags of a foreign state. At the same time, many cities face water shortages, but resources are being used for a festive picture.
The CNR assures that collaborators who organize this "celebration" will be held accountable.
Recall
In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh".
Russia launches propaganda in kindergartens20.08.25, 04:47 • 3718 views