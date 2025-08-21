On August 22, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine plan mass parades involving schoolchildren, students, teachers, and public sector employees. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

They call the forced participation in "concerts" and demonstrative events another example of propaganda under pressure.

Teenagers are forced to carry flags of a foreign state. At the same time, many cities face water shortages, but resources are being used for a festive picture. - the message states.

The CNR assures that collaborators who organize this "celebration" will be held accountable.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh".

