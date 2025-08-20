Russia launches propaganda in kindergartens

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 53129 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 88920 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 82673 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 80722 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 50725 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34262 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98411 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73714 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86826 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103978 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.1m/s
74%
748mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 18: emergency rescue operations in 5-story building completedAugust 19, 04:21 PM • 3498 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 16172 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in WashingtonAugust 19, 05:32 PM • 10883 views
Venezuelan President announced mobilization of 4.5 million militiamen due to US threatsAugust 19, 05:41 PM • 3790 views
Unique relocation: a church building weighing over 600 tons travels kilometers in SwedenAugust 19, 06:35 PM • 5608 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 88920 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 82673 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 80722 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 67446 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 50725 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Van der Bellen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 16178 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 53293 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 116190 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 68257 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 124113 views
Actual
Elections
Instagram
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
World War II

Russia launches propaganda in kindergartens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Kremlin's propaganda project "Conversations about important things" is being extended to kindergartens starting September 1. The lessons justify the "SMO" and glorify Russian military personnel.

Russia launches propaganda in kindergartens

The Kremlin's school propaganda project "Conversations about important things" will be extended to kindergartens starting from September 1st this year. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Propaganda lessons, which consist of justifying the "special military operation", glorifying Russian military personnel, and meetings with participants of the war against Ukraine, many of whom are war and criminal offenders, will now be held not only in schools but also in kindergartens for children aged three and older.

- the report says.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin has systematically intensified propaganda, while simultaneously suppressing the remnants of freedom of speech and punishing any manifestation of disloyalty. At the same time, special attention is paid to propaganda among children and adolescents," the CCD added.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh".

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS17.08.25, 07:45 • 5764 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vladimir Putin
Education
Child
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine