Russia launches propaganda in kindergartens

The Kremlin's school propaganda project "Conversations about important things" will be extended to kindergartens starting from September 1st this year. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Propaganda lessons, which consist of justifying the "special military operation", glorifying Russian military personnel, and meetings with participants of the war against Ukraine, many of whom are war and criminal offenders, will now be held not only in schools but also in kindergartens for children aged three and older. - the report says.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin has systematically intensified propaganda, while simultaneously suppressing the remnants of freedom of speech and punishing any manifestation of disloyalty. At the same time, special attention is paid to propaganda among children and adolescents," the CCD added.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russians are launching an online school of "new media" - the "Youth of Two Seas" project under the control of the Kremlin's "Rosmolodezh".

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, teachers received guidelines on "identifying criminals" among children - CNS