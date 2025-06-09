Zaporizhzhia was hit by enemy KABs: two injured

Zaporizhzhia was attacked by Russian troops with KABs, two people are known to be injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov wrote.

Initially, the head of the RMA reported one victim. "A 73-year-old woman was wounded. She is being taken to the hospital in serious condition," he said.

Later it became known about another victim.

"Another woman is in serious condition as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Medics at the scene of the attack are stabilizing the victim's condition. After that, she will be taken to the hospital," Fedorov said.

According to him, private houses were damaged in one of the city's districts.

"The Russians hit one of the districts with KABs. At least seven private houses were destroyed, dozens were damaged. A gas supply pipe was damaged," Fedorov wrote.

