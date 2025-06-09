Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles: 479 neutralized, including all "Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles

Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 460 drones and 19 missiles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 9, the enemy attacked with 499 air attack weapons: 479 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 4 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" from the Tambov region. - Russia; 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. - Russia; 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea; 2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea; 1 Kh-35 cruise missile from the TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10.30 a.m., air defense forces neutralized 479 enemy air attack weapons, 292 were shot down by fire weapons, 187 were lost locationally - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and listed:

277 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 183 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare;

10 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

4 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles - did not reach their targets (locationally lost);

2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;

1 Kh-35 cruise missile.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, and downed debris in 17 locations.

