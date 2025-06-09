Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles: 479 neutralized, including all "Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 9822 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 12637 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 16009 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 40929 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 47330 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 105056 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 144704 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89538 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105625 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89949 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Popular news

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 26572 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 39559 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 19042 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 28155 views

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:55 AM • 8510 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 9822 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 40929 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 53279 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 207801 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 193575 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 2790 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 12637 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 92232 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 115503 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 184093 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles: 479 neutralized, including all "Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

• 1306 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Overnight on June 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 air attack weapons. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 479 targets, including all Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 drones and missiles: 479 neutralized, including all "Kinzhal" and Kh-101 missiles

Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 460 drones and 19 missiles were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 9, the enemy attacked with 499 air attack weapons: 479 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 4 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" from the Tambov region. - Russia; 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region. - Russia; 3 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea; 2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea; 1 Kh-35 cruise missile from the TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10.30 a.m., air defense forces neutralized 479 enemy air attack weapons, 292 were shot down by fire weapons, 187 were lost locationally

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and listed:
  • 277 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 183 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare;
    • 10 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
      • 4 aeroballistic missiles Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";
        • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles - did not reach their targets (locationally lost);
          • 2 Kh-31P anti-radar missiles;
            • 1 Kh-35 cruise missile.

              Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 10 locations, and downed debris in 17 locations.

              Rivne region experienced the most brutal attack: dozens of "Shaheds" and rockets09.06.25, 07:10 • 4166 views

Julia Shramko

War

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

