Zaporizhzhia restores electricity and heat to tens of thousands of customers after attack
Kyiv • UNN
After the attack on January 23, power companies restored electricity to 20,000 customers in Shevchenkivskyi district. Heat has been restored to more than 17,000 households in Zaporizhzhia.
In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 thousand subscribers have electricity and more than 17 thousand have heat again. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
Power engineers and utility workers have restored electricity to residents of Shevchenkivskyi district who lost power as a result of the attack on January 23. As a result, more than 20,000 subscribers have access to electricity and heat has been restored to more than 17,000 households.
Recall
On the evening of January 22 and in the morning of January 23, terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging the city's infrastructure. In addition, dozens of people were injured.
