Zaporizhzhia restores electricity and heat to tens of thousands of customers after attack

In Zaporizhzhia, more than 20 thousand subscribers have electricity and more than 17 thousand have heat again. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Power engineers and utility workers have restored electricity to residents of Shevchenkivskyi district who lost power as a result of the attack on January 23. As a result, more than 20,000 subscribers have access to electricity and heat has been restored to more than 17,000 households.

Our specialists are power, strength and intelligence. I am proud of - said the head of the RMA.

Recall

On the evening of January 22 and in the morning of January 23, terrorists shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging the city's infrastructure. In addition, dozens of people were injured.

Number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia increases to 51 as a result of enemy attack