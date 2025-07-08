$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Over half a thousand strikes in a day, destruction and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

On July 7, Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered 503 strikes on 13 settlements, resulting in 64 reports of destruction. These included 5 airstrikes, 337 UAV attacks, 8 MLRS shellings, and 153 artillery strikes.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Over half a thousand strikes in a day, destruction and wounded

On July 7, 64 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, garages, and administrative buildings were received in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka. In addition:

  • 337 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Balabyne, Malokaterynivka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Stepove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
    • 8 MLRS shellings covered Stepove, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky.
      • 153 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.

        "In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 503 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov summarized.

        Recall

        Earlier, the enemy launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. 20 citizens aged 19 to 84 were wounded.

        Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, clarified in a comment to UNN that 11 servicemen were wounded as a result of the strike on the TCC and SP in Zaporizhzhia.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia
