Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Over half a thousand strikes in a day, destruction and wounded

On July 7, 64 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, garages, and administrative buildings were received in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops carried out 5 air strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka. In addition:

337 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Balabyne, Malokaterynivka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Stepove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

8 MLRS shellings covered Stepove, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky.

153 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.

"In total, during the day, the occupiers launched 503 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the enemy launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. 20 citizens aged 19 to 84 were wounded.

Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, clarified in a comment to UNN that 11 servicemen were wounded as a result of the strike on the TCC and SP in Zaporizhzhia.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: residential buildings and university hit