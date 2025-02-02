Zakarpattia region: criminal selling grenades and weapons detained

In Irshava, Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who was selling weapons in the region. He has already been placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by the police of the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

The operatives and investigators exposed a 44-year-old local resident on arms sales. In the course of documenting the crime, control purchases were conducted, as a result of which the police prevented the distribution of weapons and ammunition among criminals, - the statement said.

Details

A total of 210 rounds of ammunition for automatic weapons, ten combat grenades and fuses, and two ammunition rounds for an under-barrel grenade launcher were seized from illicit trafficking.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators classified his actions under Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The SBU and the National Police detained a group of people who were engaged in illegal sale of weapons and ammunition. Improvised explosive devices, plastid, TNT and combat grenades were seized from the suspects.