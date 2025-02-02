ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Zakarpattia region: criminal selling grenades and weapons detained

Zakarpattia region: criminal selling grenades and weapons detained

 • 33792 views

In Irshava, a 44-year-old local resident was detained for selling weapons. The law enforcement seized 210 rounds of ammunition, 10 combat grenades with fuses and 2 grenade launcher ammunition.

In Irshava, Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a local resident who was selling weapons in the region. He has already been placed in a temporary detention center. This was reported by the police of the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

The operatives and investigators exposed a 44-year-old local resident on arms sales. In the course of documenting the crime, control purchases were conducted, as a result of which the police prevented the distribution of weapons and ammunition among criminals,

- the statement said.

Details

A total of 210 rounds of ammunition for automatic weapons, ten combat grenades and fuses, and two ammunition rounds for an under-barrel grenade launcher were seized from illicit trafficking.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators classified his actions under Part 1 Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

The SBU and the National Police detained a group of people who were engaged in illegal sale of weapons and ammunition. Improvised explosive devices, plastid, TNT and combat grenades were seized from the suspects.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast

