Zakarpattia opens hunting season for predator control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2998 views

The 2025-2026 hunting season has begun in Zakarpattia with the aim of preventing an increase in the number of predatory animals and the spread of infectious diseases. Hunters must obtain a permit and hunting licenses, and hunting is allowed only within established limits.

Zakarpattia opens hunting season for predator control

In Zakarpattia, the 2025-2026 hunting season has opened. This is a necessary step to prevent the growth of predatory animal populations and the spread of infectious diseases in the region, UNN writes with reference to the Zakarpattia OVA.

To hunt freely, one must obtain the appropriate permit. Users of hunting grounds will report precise data and the number of individuals no later than one day in advance to specialists of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast, as well as to the Chop and Mukachevo border detachments, if it concerns staying in the border zone.

- stated in the OVA message.

The corresponding decision was made today during a meeting of the Defense Council. According to this decision, each hunter will receive hunting permits, which will indicate their surname, first name, and patronymic, as well as the term and place of hunting.

I note that hunting is allowed exclusively within the limits of hunting animal use. The decision comes into force on the day of its adoption, i.e., July 15.

- reported the head of the Zakarpattia OVA, Myroslav Biletskyi.

Addition

The Slovak government has allowed the sale of brown bear meat to the public to prevent waste. Earlier, a plan to cull a quarter of the population was approved due to an increase in attack incidents.

The European Union is lowering the protection status of wolves from "strictly protected" to "protected." The changes will come into effect in March 2025, unless there are significant objections from the member states of the Council of Europe.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Zakarpattia Oblast
Council of Europe
European Union
Slovakia
Tesla
