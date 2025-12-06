$42.180.02
December 5, 06:15 PM
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Kirill Dmitriev, an adviser to the Russian dictator, reacted to media reports about German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's distrust of US mediation efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Dmitriev accused Merz of inciting war and sabotaging peace.

"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talks

Kirill Dmitriev, an advisor to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reacted to media reports that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a phone conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Western leaders, expressed distrust of US mediation efforts to end the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Addressing Zelenskyy on the social network X, the diplomat noted that Merz accuses the Americans of "playing games with both you and us." He then addressed the German Chancellor.

Dear Merz, you are not even in the game. You have disqualified yourself by inciting war, sabotaging peace, unrealistic proposals, the suicide of Western civilization, migration, stubborn stupidity

- Dmitriev wrote.

Recall

According to Spiegel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a phone conversation, warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US might be ready to "betray" Ukraine. Merz, in particular, noted that Zelenskyy should be "extremely careful in the coming days."

Russia uses Dmitriev's visit to spread Kremlin narratives in US information space - ISW26.10.25, 08:07

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine