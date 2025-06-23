President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should run for a second term. This opinion was expressed by the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in an interview with The Times, and stated that elections will be held as soon as "an opportunity arises" and martial law is lifted, reports UNN.

One of the issues raised by Zelenskyy's critics in the White House, including Trump himself, who in February called the Ukrainian president a "dictator," was the decision not to hold presidential elections last year due to the difficulties of organizing voting during wartime.

Yermak called Zelenskyy a "democrat" and promised that elections would be held in Ukraine as soon as "an opportunity arises" and martial law is lifted.

He also stated that Zelenskyy was a "very strong person" and "had not exhausted himself" even after leading his country through three years of war, and urged him to run for President again when elections are held.

I think he should run, because he is the best president my country has seen in its years of independence - Yermak expressed his opinion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in May stated that Russia demands elections be held in Ukraine before signing a peace agreement.

In February, Zelenskyy said that it is impossible to hold presidential elections during the war.

