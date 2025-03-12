After the end of the war, martial law will be lifted and elections will be held - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that martial law will be lifted after the end of the war. Elections will be held in accordance with Ukrainian legislation after the lifting of martial law.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in the country will be held after the end of the war, reports UNN.
Details
"After the end of the war, martial law will be lifted, and after the lifting of martial law, elections will be held in accordance with Ukrainian law. No one will postpone anything specifically," Zelenskyy said.
Addition
Trump stated the need for elections in Ukraine. He claimed that it is not Russia telling Ukraine that elections should be held, it is allegedly an "objective" situation.
Zelenskyy stated that the issue of holding elections during the war is actively raised by Russia, and it has also begun to appear in discussions in the United States. At the same time, none of the Western partners officially initiated this issue.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reported that elections in Ukraine will be held after the end of martial law, in accordance with the norms of Ukrainian legislation.