Yermak on the negotiations in Istanbul: all attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4104 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16989 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29869 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34381 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137789 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162070 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143832 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181918 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152492 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392560 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 78143 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99903 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 116151 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30747 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 54619 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 220130 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212339 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274734 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338626 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392561 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15522 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30940 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68285 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106322 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132167 views
Yermak on the negotiations in Istanbul: all attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Andriy Yermak emphasized that Russia's attempts to associate the negotiations with 2022 are meaningless. The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul will demand a ceasefire.

Yermak on the negotiations in Istanbul: all attempts by the Russians to tie today to 2022 will not work

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stressed that all attempts by the Russians to tie today's day and negotiations to 2022 will not work, reports UNN.

The Russians want to build associations with 2022. But all that connects these negotiations is exclusively the city of Istanbul. And nothing more. All attempts by the Russians to tie today's day to 2022 will not work.

- said Yermak.

Addition

A round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia started in Istanbul, conducted by Turkey.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgy Tykhyi, emphasized that during negotiations with the Russian side, the Ukrainian delegation will primarily talk about a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine and its partners called on Russia for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days from May 12. However, on the night of May 11, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The Russian Federation did not stop firing on Ukraine.

For reference

Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in 2022

Negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the Russian delegation took place on February 28, March 3 and 7, 2022 on the border with Belarus in the Pripyat River area after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The meeting place in the Gomel region was not disclosed for security reasons. The negotiations continued on March 10, 2022 as a meeting between the foreign ministers of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Turkey.

On March 10, on the territory of Turkey, at the initiative and mediation of the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlut Cavusoglu, negotiations took place between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and Russia, Sergey Lavrov. During the negotiations, each side insisted on its own and did not make concessions to its opponents. The Kremlin again promised to arrange humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population from the war zone, without specifying the direction of the routes acceptable to them, and a ceasefire from 10:00 on March 11, in particular in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

The negotiations on March 21 did not lead to a breakthrough. Zelensky called for direct negotiations with Putin to end the war. Sergey Lavrov said that direct negotiations between the two presidents would take place only when both sides were closer to reaching a settlement.

Resumption of peace negotiations: March 29 - March 30

On March 28, Zelensky confirmed that the resumption of peace negotiations with Russia would begin on March 29 in Istanbul with the intention of discussing Ukraine's neutrality along with the rejection of any claims by Ukraine to NATO membership in the future.

On March 29, the first day of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations took place in Istanbul. Following its results, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that the Russian Federation would take "two steps" to de-escalate the conflict. He noted that Kyiv had provided Moscow with confirmation of Ukraine's desire for a non-nuclear and neutral status. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukrainian proposals include the abandonment of the production and deployment of all types of weapons of mass destruction.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak, proposed to hold negotiations on the status of Crimea and Sevastopol for 15 years. At the same time, Moscow and Kyiv should refrain from resolving this issue by military means for the entire period. Vladimir Medinsky, in turn, stated that this does not correspond to the Russian position.

Statements of the parties after the round and immediate consequences

According to statements by Mykhailo Podolyak and Davyd Arakhamia, Ukraine proposed to freeze the issue of the status of Crimea for 15 years, proposed the conclusion of an international treaty on security guarantees, which would be signed and ratified by all countries that act as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

Medinsky said: "We have received written proposals from the Ukrainian delegation, as I understand it, agreed with the leadership of Ukraine, which boils down to the following: Ukraine is declared a permanently neutral state under international legal guarantees in order to implement a non-bloc non-nuclear status."

The last round of negotiations took place in Istanbul on April 15. By June 2022, negotiations had finally ceased.

In September 2022, after the Russian Federation announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council with a mention of the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Ukraine
