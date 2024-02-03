ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Yermak met with the French delegation and discussed security issues

Kyiv  •  UNN

Yermak met with the French delegation and discussed Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the security situation in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with a delegation from France, which included advisers to the French President Xavier Chatel, Bertrand Bouchvalter and Deputy Chief of Staff of the French President Brigadier General Jean de Monico. This is stated in the press service of the Presidential Office, reports UNN.

Details

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gael Veyer.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed Ukraine's urgent needs in the defense sector, as well as contacts for the near future. 

Andriy Yermak thanked France for its assistance to Ukraine during the Russian aggression and comprehensive support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. They discussed the current security situation in Ukraine and the main defense needs.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral contacts in the near future.

The Head of the President's Office informed the French party on the progress of the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian formula for peace and expressed hope that as many countries as possible would join this process.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising