Yermak met with the French delegation and discussed security issues

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with a delegation from France, which included advisers to the French President Xavier Chatel, Bertrand Bouchvalter and Deputy Chief of Staff of the French President Brigadier General Jean de Monico. This is stated in the press service of the Presidential Office, reports UNN.

Details

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gael Veyer.

During the meeting, the delegates discussed Ukraine's urgent needs in the defense sector, as well as contacts for the near future.

Andriy Yermak thanked France for its assistance to Ukraine during the Russian aggression and comprehensive support of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. They discussed the current security situation in Ukraine and the main defense needs.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral contacts in the near future.

The Head of the President's Office informed the French party on the progress of the implementation of the points of the Ukrainian formula for peace and expressed hope that as many countries as possible would join this process.