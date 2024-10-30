Yermak met with Blinken to discuss the Victory Plan and frozen Russian assets
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The parties discussed military support, sanctions against Russia, Euro-Atlantic integration, and protection of Ukraine's energy system.
The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The parties discussed, among other things, the Victory Plan, the situation at the front, and frozen Russian assets, Yermak himself reported in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"In the continuation of the important dialogue between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, I had the honor to meet in Washington with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. During the meeting, we discussed in detail the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the situation at the frontline and the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to restore our country," Yermak wrote.
According to him, the parties considered further steps to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression, the need to strengthen the sanctions regime and engage the US diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula, which will bring a just and lasting peace to Ukraine.
"We paid special attention to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. Ukraine's movement towards NATO membership remains our strategic priority," said Yermak.
According to him, they also discussed support for Ukraine's energy system in the fall and winter, including the protection of critical infrastructure from possible threats. "The United States continues to be our reliable partner. Thank you for your support," the Head of the Presidential Office wrote.
