China may deepen its support for Russia in the war by sending its mercenaries to fight against Ukraine; some of these militants have already been captured by Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping should have met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a long time ago, writes UNN with reference to an interview with the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak to The Times.

Details

Yermak suggested that China "is deepening its support for Russia in the war by encouraging its soldiers to come and fight in Ukraine as mercenaries." Some of them, he said, have already been captured.

We have their documents. Being a mercenary in China is difficult, and no one knows about it - he said.

The Head of the Presidential Office also urged the Chinese leader to agree to meet with Zelenskyy for the first time since the full-scale invasion.

It's strange that President Xi never meets with President Zelenskyy. I think it's time - he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised to strengthen support for Russia after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners.

After meeting with Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Xi stated that trust between China and Russia had become "deeper," and the two states were "creating a model for a new type of international relations."