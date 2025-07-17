$41.810.01
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 11167 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 23197 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26859 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 58389 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 307762 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160396 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162456 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117585 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314913 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71582 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Yermak: It's time for Xi Jinping to meet with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated that China is deepening its support for Russia by sending mercenaries to Ukraine, some of whom have already been captured. He called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Yermak: It's time for Xi Jinping to meet with Zelenskyy

China may deepen its support for Russia in the war by sending its mercenaries to fight against Ukraine; some of these militants have already been captured by Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping should have met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a long time ago, writes UNN with reference to an interview with the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak to The Times.

Details

Yermak suggested that China "is deepening its support for Russia in the war by encouraging its soldiers to come and fight in Ukraine as mercenaries." Some of them, he said, have already been captured.

We have their documents. Being a mercenary in China is difficult, and no one knows about it

 - he said.

The Head of the Presidential Office also urged the Chinese leader to agree to meet with Zelenskyy for the first time since the full-scale invasion.

It's strange that President Xi never meets with President Zelenskyy. I think it's time

- he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised to strengthen support for Russia after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners.

After meeting with Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Xi stated that trust between China and Russia had become "deeper," and the two states were "creating a model for a new type of international relations."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
The Times
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
