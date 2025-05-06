Yermak held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis: details

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis, with whom he discussed defense cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Yermak announced this on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

Held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis. I welcomed Ms. Davis on the start of her diplomatic mission in our country. We discussed key issues of the Ukrainian-American partnership - Yermak said.

The Head of the Presidential Office thanked the United States and the entire American people for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the struggle for freedom. He also noted the diplomatic efforts of President Donald Trump and mentioned the positive consequences of the meetings that took place with representatives of his administration in London and Paris.

A complete and unconditional ceasefire is the first and crucial step for starting negotiations for a just and lasting peace. - Yermak noted.

Yermak and Davis also separately discussed defense cooperation and post-war reconstruction issues.

He emphasized the importance of signing a bilateral agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Verkhovna Rada is already preparing for its ratification this week. This will be a new stage in the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA - Yermak said.

US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis arrived in Kyiv and took up duties in this position on May 5.