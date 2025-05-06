Yermak held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis: details

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17129 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32496 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29828 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32369 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40258 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71969 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45440 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93602 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55993 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114122 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Yermak held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

Andriy Yermak met with Julie Davis, discussing defense cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of the agreement on the investment fund for reconstruction.

Yermak held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis: details

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak met with the US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis, with whom he discussed defense cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Yermak announced this on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

Held the first meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis. I welcomed Ms. Davis on the start of her diplomatic mission in our country. We discussed key issues of the Ukrainian-American partnership 

- Yermak said.

The Head of the Presidential Office thanked the United States and the entire American people for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the struggle for freedom. He also noted the diplomatic efforts of President Donald Trump and mentioned the positive consequences of the meetings that took place with representatives of his administration in London and Paris.

A complete and unconditional ceasefire is the first and crucial step for starting negotiations for a just and lasting peace.

 - Yermak noted.

Yermak and Davis also separately discussed defense cooperation and post-war reconstruction issues.

He emphasized the importance of signing a bilateral agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. The Verkhovna Rada is already preparing for its ratification this week. This will be a new stage in the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the USA 

- Yermak said.

Addition

US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis arrived in Kyiv and took up duties in this position on May 5.

We are pleased to welcome US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie S. Davis to Kyiv. Following the signing of the historic agreement on the establishment of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Ambassador Davis arrived in Ukraine at a critical time to continue implementing President Trump's policy aimed at ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine 

- the US Embassy in Kyiv reported.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kyiv
