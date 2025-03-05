Yermak held talks with representatives of Britain and France: it was about security
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak held phone conversations with the security advisors of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of France. The main topic of discussion was security issues. Yermak wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
"I had a phone conversation with the UK Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell. I had a phone conversation with the diplomatic advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne," Yermak wrote in two posts.
According to him, they discussed security issues, cooperation, and the path to a just and lasting peace - these topics were discussed in detail.
Yermak thanked the United Kingdom and France for their support of Ukraine.
Reminder
On February 21, Yermak held a phone conversation with US President's advisor Michael Voltz. They discussed bilateral relations and the importance of the visit of the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith, to Ukraine.