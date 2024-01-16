Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The officials discussed, among other things, the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's defense needs, UNN reports.

Details

In Davos, we met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He is a great friend of Ukraine, who has also become a good friend of mine. Over the years, we have developed a very systematic and effective mechanism of interaction - Yermak said.

He noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine and Sullivan have been in touch 24/7.

"And how many destroyed Russian armored vehicles are standing in the fields thanks to the weapons we managed to quickly agree on. And there will be more," Yermak said.

The officials discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine's defense needs, and the work on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked Sullivan for helping our country.

