Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 21356 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 43473 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 33422 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 37670 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 112276 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117107 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149177 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142733 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172795 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 68917 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 79709 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102317 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 69796 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 45791 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 43530 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 112284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 21063 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 102262 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149155 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109505 views
Actual
Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos

Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21872 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the situation at the frontline.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The officials discussed, among other things, the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's defense needs, UNN reports.  

Details

In Davos, we met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.  He is a great friend of Ukraine, who has also become a good friend of mine. Over the years, we have developed a very systematic and effective mechanism of interaction

- Yermak said.

He noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine and Sullivan have been in touch 24/7. 

"And how many destroyed Russian armored vehicles are standing in the fields thanks to the weapons we managed to quickly agree on. And there will be more," Yermak said.

The officials discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine's defense needs, and the work on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked Sullivan  for helping our country.

In Davos, Zelenskyy will receive a message from Biden calling to move to defense - media16.01.24, 12:28 • 26088 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising