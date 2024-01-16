Yermak discusses Ukraine's defense needs with National Security Advisor Sullivan in Davos
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the situation at the frontline.
Details
In Davos, we met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. He is a great friend of Ukraine, who has also become a good friend of mine. Over the years, we have developed a very systematic and effective mechanism of interaction
He noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine and Sullivan have been in touch 24/7.
"And how many destroyed Russian armored vehicles are standing in the fields thanks to the weapons we managed to quickly agree on. And there will be more," Yermak said.
The officials discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine's defense needs, and the work on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.
The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked Sullivan for helping our country.
