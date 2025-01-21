Xi Jinping talks to Putin via video conference
Kyiv • UNN
Xi Jinping held a video conference with Putin. The meeting took place on Tuesday, details of the conversation were not disclosed.
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin via video conference, reports Xinhua, UNN writes.
Details
"On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video," the statement reads.
Xi Jinping and Trump have a phone conversation17.01.25, 15:55 • 27879 views