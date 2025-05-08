Xi Jinping held talks with Putin: what they talked about Chinese leader Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Thursday, May 16. According to Chinese state media, Xi Jinping noted the "positive development" of relations between the two countries and stated that he is ready to work with Russia to "maintain regional and global stability." Putin, in turn, stated that relations between Russia and China are at an "unprecedentedly high level." The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine. Xi Jinping reiterated China's position on the need for a "political settlement" of the conflict. Putin informed Xi Jinping about Russia's vision of the situation in Ukraine and the reasons for the conflict. Following the talks, the two leaders signed a number of bilateral agreements in the fields of trade, energy, and other areas.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Putin, emphasizing the strength of Sino-Russian relations. They discussed protecting the interests of both countries and reforming global governance.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia on Thursday, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning and Xinhua, UNN reports.
Details
Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a state visit to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9.
During talks with Putin in Russia, Xi Jinping said that Chinese-Russian relations have become more confident, stable and resilient in the new era. He also noted that "the continuous development and deepening of Chinese-Russian relations is a requirement of the times to protect international justice and promote the reform of the global governance system."
Xi Jinping also stated that China is ready to cooperate with Russia to protect the authority and status of the United Nations, and to resolutely defend the rights and interests of the two nations, as well as the interests of developing countries, in the face of unilateral actions and intimidation.
During talks with Putin, Xi Jinping also stated that the Chinese side will cooperate with Russia to assume special responsibility as two major countries in the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
He called on the two countries to jointly promote a "correct historical view of World War II, as well as promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a mutually beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."
According to Russian media, Putin at the meeting called Xi Jinping a "dear friend" and stated that relations between Russia and China are of an "equal, mutually beneficial and non-opportunistic" nature, and said that he intends to exchange views with Xi Jinping on "the entire complex of relations."
