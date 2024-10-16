Xi Jinping: China is committed to being a partner and friend of the United States
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of the partnership between China and the United States. He said that cooperation can contribute to the development of both countries and create new opportunities for global development.
In his letter to the annual awards dinner of the U.S.-China National Committee, he stated: “China wants to be a partner and friend of the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries but the entire world.
Xi also noted that successful relations between states can overcome obstacles and create new opportunities for global development.
