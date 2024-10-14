China responds to the US over military exercises near Taiwan
Kyiv • UNN
Beijing said that the Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China and does not tolerate external interference. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to adhere to the “one China” principle.
Beijing commented on the statement of the US State Department spokesman, who expressed serious concern about China's military exercises around Taiwan, UNN reports.
Details
"Taiwan is a part of China, and the Taiwan issue is an internal affair of China that does not tolerate external interference. If the United States truly cares about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and regional prosperity, it needs to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint Sino-US communiqués, act in accordance with its leaders' commitments not to support 'Taiwan independence,' stop arming Taiwan, and stop sending any wrong signal to the separatist forces of 'Taiwan independence,'" said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
At the same time, she said that "Taiwan independence" is as incompatible with peace across the strait as fire is with water, and provocations by "Taiwan independence" forces will be met with countermeasures. China has always been committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, as evidenced by the countries in the region.
