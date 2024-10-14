U.S. calls on China to exercise restraint amid drills off Taiwan
Kyiv • UNN
China has launched military exercises around Taiwan, causing concern in the United States. The Biden administration calls on China to act with restraint and avoid actions that could undermine peace and stability in the region.
In Washington, officials from the administration of US President Joe Biden said they are monitoring China's military exercises around Taiwan, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
We call on the PRC to act with restraint and to avoid any further actions that may undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region, which is essential to regional peace and prosperity and a matter of international concern
Details
On Monday, the Chinese military launched a new round of military exercises near Taiwan. The Chinese military's Eastern District Command said that the "Joint Sword-2024B" exercise is taking place in the Taiwan Strait and areas north, south and east of Taiwan. "The exercise is also a stern warning to the separatist actions of Taiwan's independence forces. It is a legitimate and necessary operation to protect state sovereignty and national unity," the statement, published in Chinese and English, said.
Chinese ships and aircraft are approaching Taiwan "in close proximity from various directions," with a focus on sea and air combat readiness patrols, blockading key ports and areas, attacking sea and land targets, and "jointly seizing comprehensive superiority," the command said.
A later statement from the military confirmed that the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and auxiliary ships were operating east of Taiwan.
However, no live firing or no-fly zones were announced. In 2022, shortly after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China fired missiles over the island.
Chinese state media reported that the missile forces conducted simulated missile launches, while fighters "opened corridors for air attacks" and bombers flew long-range missions.
The command did not say when the training would end.
Taiwan's defense ministry and coast guard said both departments sent their own forces, while officials said President Lai Tsingde's National Security Council met Monday to discuss the situation.
A source in Taiwan's security service said that there are no signs of any missile launches so far.
National Security Council Secretary General Joseph Wu said that China had ignored Lai's goodwill message.
The Council for Mainland China Affairs, which determines Taiwan's policy toward China, said that China's recent military exercises and its refusal to renounce the use of force are "open provocations" that seriously undermine regional peace and stability.
The Taiwanese presidential administration said in a statement that China should recognize the existence of the Republic of China, the official name of Taiwan, and respect the choice of the people of Taiwan in favor of a free and democratic way of life.
It should "refrain from military provocations that would disrupt the status quo of peace and stability in the region and jeopardize Taiwan's democratic freedoms," the statement said.
A senior Taiwanese security official who spoke to Reuters said they believe China is practicing blockading Taiwanese ports north and south of the island and international shipping lanes, as well as repelling the arrival of foreign troops.
Taiwan's stock exchange largely shrugged off the tensions, with the benchmark index up 0.4% in late morning trading and no signs of public anxiety, the newspaper said.
Addendum
China conducted Joint Sword 2024A exercises for two days around Taiwan in May shortly after Lai took office, claiming they were "punishment" for the "separatist content" of his inaugural speech.
Lai has repeatedly offered China negotiations, but has been rejected. He says that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future and rejects Beijing's claims to sovereignty.