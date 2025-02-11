XB-1 supersonic aircraft breaks the sound barrier: how did they manage to avoid a devastating sonic boom?

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46098 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 92888 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102504 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100475 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125560 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102640 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113235 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116855 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159438 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103607 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 96666 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 67981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101133 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117732 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125560 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149712 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181891 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136893 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138698 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166625 views
Actual
XB-1 supersonic aircraft breaks the sound barrier: how did they manage to avoid a devastating sonic boom?

XB-1 supersonic aircraft breaks the sound barrier: how did they manage to avoid a devastating sonic boom?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26108 views

The Boom Supersonic XB-1 experimental airplane has successfully completed a supersonic flight at Mach 1.1 without a sonic boom. The company used the Mach cutoff phenomenon at an altitude of more than 10 km.

Supersonic travel may be within reach: Boom Supersonic's experimental aircraft, became the first manned civilian aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde, which was discontinued in 2003.

Transmits to UNN with a link to NewScientist.

When the experimental XB-1 aircraft broke the sound barrier three times during its first supersonic flight on January 28, it did not emit a sonic boom that could be heard from the ground, according to the American company Boom Supersonic.

Important achievement: by exceeding the sound barrier, the XB-1 managed to avoid a devastating sonic boom. The XB-1 took advantage of a physical phenomenon called Mach cutoff.

When an airplane breaks through the atmosphere at high speed, it changes the air pressure around it, creating sound waves. And when supersonic flight exceeds the speed of sound - Mach 1, or about 1,224 kilometers per hour - these sound waves combine to form a shock wave that propagates away from the flight path. Such a wave creates extremely loud noise, shaking buildings and even breaking glass. 

The sonic booms above ground are so destructive that they contributed to the decommissioning of the legendary Concorde commercial airliner in 2003 and prompted many countries to ban commercial supersonic aircraft. 

When the XB-1 took off for its 12th test flight, the task was clear: to accelerate to Mach 1.1 (about 1,350 km/h), officially breaking the sound barrier (Mach 1.0).

The acceleration was gradual until the aircraft reached an altitude of more than 10 km, after which it accelerated to Mach 1.122. After 11 minutes and 35 seconds of flight, the XB-1 broke the sound barrier, remaining at supersonic speed for about four minutes.

What happened

There was a phenomenon called "Mach cutoff" - when shock waves propagate from supersonic to subsonic regions in a stratified atmosphere.

At high altitudes, sound travels more slowly, so an airplane that breaks the sound barrier at these altitudes will create a boom that will not reach the ground. If the boom moves downward, the increasing speed of sound will deflect it, pushing its shock waves upward.

The trick is that temperature and wind also affect the speed of sound, so the ideal altitude and speed for a supersonic aircraft will depend on atmospheric conditions.

Image

"The real challenge is to get very accurate atmospheric forecasts for temperature and wind - hence calculating a practical Mach speed is quite simple," explained Bernd Liebhardt from the German Aerospace Center in Germany.

Boom Supersonic says that during the XB-1's latest and final test flight, on February 10, it also reached supersonic speed without a boom.

Now the company is using the experience of test flights to help its future commercial airliner, called Overture, achieve the same success.

Recall

Former US intelligence director John Ratcliffe spoke about Russia's attempts to compete with the US in the field of hypersonic technology. He noted that Russia's Texas-sized economy forces it to choose narrow areas of competition.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising