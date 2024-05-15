WSJ: White House working on $1 billion arms deal with Israel

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working on a proposal to supply Israel with new weapons worth more than $1 billion. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), UNN reports.

Details

The package, according to the newspaper's sources, includes a potential transfer of $700 million worth of tank ammunition, $500 million worth of tactical vehicles, and $60 million worth of mortar shells.

It is noted that the ammunition is intended to replenish stocks used during the war with Hamas.

