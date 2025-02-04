Wreckage of drone found in Kyiv after night attack by Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a UAV was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building. According to Klitschko, there was no damage or injuries, and there was no fire.
In Kyiv's Pechersk district, drone wreckage was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building, no damage or injuries were reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
After a nighttime UAV attack in Kyiv region, drone wreckage was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building in the Pechersk district of the capital. There was no damage or injuries. There was no fire
AddendumAddendum
Earlier today, enemy UAVs were spotted in Kyiv airspace. Air defense was operating.