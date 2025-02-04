Wreckage of drone found in Kyiv after night attack by Russian Federation

In Kyiv's Pechersk district, drone wreckage was found on several floors of an 18-story unfinished building, no damage or injuries were reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Earlier today, enemy UAVs were spotted in Kyiv airspace. Air defense was operating.