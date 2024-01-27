ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
WP: Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine

WP: Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to officials, Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine that focuses on helping to repel Russian offensives rather than regaining lost territory. The long-term plan aims to provide support despite funding difficulties, although it does not include Ukraine's attempts to regain control of lost territory.

Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine, which will not focus on regaining territory, but will be united in helping to repel new Russian offensives. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Biden administration is working on a long-term strategy to support Kyiv, despite funding difficulties in Congress. These plans do not include Ukraine's attempts to regain control of the lost territories.

"Obviously, it will be difficult for the Ukrainians to try to make the same serious efforts on all fronts that they tried to make last year

said a senior administration official.

The U.S. planning is part of a multilateral effort by nearly three dozen countries supporting Ukraine to provide long-term security and economic support, the newspaper writes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

