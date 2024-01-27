WP: Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine
According to officials, Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine that focuses on helping to repel Russian offensives rather than regaining lost territory. The long-term plan aims to provide support despite funding difficulties, although it does not include Ukraine's attempts to regain control of lost territory.
It is noted that the Biden administration is working on a long-term strategy to support Kyiv, despite funding difficulties in Congress. These plans do not include Ukraine's attempts to regain control of the lost territories.
The U.S. planning is part of a multilateral effort by nearly three dozen countries supporting Ukraine to provide long-term security and economic support, the newspaper writes.
