WP: Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine

Washington is developing a new strategy for Ukraine, which will not focus on regaining territory, but will be united in helping to repel new Russian offensives. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to officials, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Biden administration is working on a long-term strategy to support Kyiv, despite funding difficulties in Congress. These plans do not include Ukraine's attempts to regain control of the lost territories.

"Obviously, it will be difficult for the Ukrainians to try to make the same serious efforts on all fronts that they tried to make last year said a senior administration official.

The U.S. planning is part of a multilateral effort by nearly three dozen countries supporting Ukraine to provide long-term security and economic support, the newspaper writes.

