A fresh KIIS study on trust and distrust in public figures shows that Petro Poroshenko is among the politicians with the highest level of public antipathy – alongside the leader of the former OPZZh, Yuriy Boyko, and pro-Russian propagandist Oleksiy Arestovych. Political expert Petro Oleschuk wrote about this, commenting on sociological data.

"If in this rating the greatest trust in the president and the military is logically explained – they are the foundation of Ukrainian resistance to the aggressor – then distrust in politicians has a different character. The anti-rating is traditionally topped by corrupt officials, traitors, and outright collaborators. The top figures whom Ukrainians treat worst or even hate are Poroshenko, Arestovych, Tymoshenko, and Boyko," writes Petro Oleschuk.

The expert emphasizes that Ukrainians' distrust of Poroshenko, at 77%, is systemic and has only grown during the war.

"Poroshenko is considered a traitor. The war began back in 2014. Even then, thousands of Ukrainians were dying from Putin's troops. And Poroshenko, being president, embraced the dictator with one hand, posthumously awarded heroes with the other, and then traded with Russia again. He is accused of facilitating the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, dealings with Svynarchuk and Medvedchuk, trading coal with the ORDLO, and ties with the UOC-MP," writes Petro Oleschuk.

Oleschuk separately emphasizes information about Poroshenko's record enrichment during the war and his use of Ukraine as a raw material appendage, which also affects public attitudes.

"He uses our state as a raw material appendage; his family's true homeland is Great Britain. His children and grandchildren are there. His kin is there. In abundance and protection. With light and warmth. Also, according to media reports, Poroshenko funneled Ukrainian donations through his bank for interest and profited from military bonds. Currently, this oligarch is the richest politician in Ukraine. Petro is richer than all 720 MEPs. His faction in the Verkhovna Rada of a warring country is the richest faction in all of Europe. Every day of the war brings an additional million into Poroshenko's pocket," writes Oleschuk.

In addition, according to the expert, Ukrainians' strong distrust of this politician is also explained by his self-promotion during the war.

"The military will wait for the drones that Ukrainians donated until Poroshenko returns from vacation abroad and records a pompous video. This is widely known," the expert notes.

As is known, Petro Poroshenko is accused of high treason for trading coal with ORDLO terrorists. According to the indictment, the politician, together with his partner Medvedchuk, disrupted coal supplies from South Africa so that coal mined in the occupied part of Donbas would be supplied to Ukraine instead. As a result, the state suffered losses amounting to UAH 1.5 billion.