Today, August 11, marks World Steelpan Day and Hip-Hop Day. Christians also honor Saints Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk and Reverend Theodore, writes UNN.

World Steelpan Day

This holiday is dedicated to promoting the culture and music of steelpans, an instrument that originated in the Caribbean, particularly in Trinidad and Tobago. Steelpans are unique musical instruments made from metal barrels, with indentations cut into them to produce different notes. They combine melody and rhythm and are a symbol of cultural self-expression, resilience, and innovation.

Hip-Hop Day

This day celebrates one of the most influential and dynamic musical genres and cultural movements in the world. The genre has evolved from its origins in New York to global influence, with hip-hop transforming music, fashion, language, and much more. This day not only commemorates the birth of hip-hop but also recognizes its profound impact on society.

Kinetic Sand Day

The annual holiday is celebrated thanks to Spin Master – a leading company in creating various children's toys. To participate in the celebration, you need to send a photo or video with kinetic sand to any convenient social network. The mandatory condition is to tag the content with the hashtag #KineticSandDay.

Commemoration of Saints Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk, Reverend Theodore

Orthodox Christians in Ukraine commemorate the Venerable Martyrs Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk, as well as the Venerable Theodore, Prince of Ostroh. This day is not just a date on the calendar, but an opportunity to touch the spiritual heritage that has been formed over centuries. Each of these saints left a mark in history, combining faith, sacrifice, and the struggle for truth.

