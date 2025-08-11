$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 21974 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 76926 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 151526 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 115508 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 286802 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 160584 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 347115 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM • 314331 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107806 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150391 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
World Steelpan Day and Hip Hop Day: what else will be celebrated on August 11 11 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

August 11 marks World Steelpan Day, Hip Hop Day, and Kinetic Sand Day. Christians also honor Saints Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk.

World Steelpan Day and Hip Hop Day: what else will be celebrated on August 11

Today, August 11, marks World Steelpan Day and Hip-Hop Day. Christians also honor Saints Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk and Reverend Theodore, writes UNN.

World Steelpan Day

This holiday is dedicated to promoting the culture and music of steelpans, an instrument that originated in the Caribbean, particularly in Trinidad and Tobago. Steelpans are unique musical instruments made from metal barrels, with indentations cut into them to produce different notes. They combine melody and rhythm and are a symbol of cultural self-expression, resilience, and innovation.

Hip-Hop Day

This day celebrates one of the most influential and dynamic musical genres and cultural movements in the world. The genre has evolved from its origins in New York to global influence, with hip-hop transforming music, fashion, language, and much more. This day not only commemorates the birth of hip-hop but also recognizes its profound impact on society.

Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05.08.25, 08:35 • 144341 view

Kinetic Sand Day

The annual holiday is celebrated thanks to Spin Master – a leading company in creating various children's toys. To participate in the celebration, you need to send a photo or video with kinetic sand to any convenient social network. The mandatory condition is to tag the content with the hashtag #KineticSandDay.

Commemoration of Saints Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk, Reverend Theodore

Orthodox Christians in Ukraine commemorate the Venerable Martyrs Theodore and Basil of Kyiv-Pechersk, as well as the Venerable Theodore, Prince of Ostroh. This day is not just a date on the calendar, but an opportunity to touch the spiritual heritage that has been formed over centuries. Each of these saints left a mark in history, combining faith, sacrifice, and the struggle for truth.

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died30.07.25, 11:43 • 4655 views

